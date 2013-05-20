Adalberto Santos, Chief Financial Officer of Brazilian retailer Lojas Renner, listens to questions during the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit 2013 in Sao Paulo May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO Sales for Brazilian clothing retailer Lojas Renner SA (LREN3.SA) were "good but not exceptional" around Mother's Day, a senior executive said on Monday, as more timid consumers force the company to fight for more market share to keep up robust growth.

Faster inflation has hurt the confidence of Brazilian consumers, but Renner is investing in new and refurbished stores to grow faster than rivals, Chief Financial Officer Adalberto Santos told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

"The pizza probably won't grow as fast as it did. You've got to fight for your slice," Santos said. "In the slowdown you win market share from the ones getting out."

His comments reinforced the outlook for stiffer competition among retailers after sales in Brazil fell in the first quarter for the first time since 2008, stifling one of the main drivers of recent growth in Latin America's biggest economy. Mother's Day is the most important holiday after Christmas for Brazilian clothing retailers.

Renner is pressing ahead with expansion plans despite a tougher outlook, Santos said, with annual investments stable around 450 million reais ($221 million) for the next few years.

"We drew up a conservative growth plan, designed so we can deliver it rain or shine," he said.

The company remains focused on so-called organic growth through new stores rather than mergers and acquisitions, Santos added. Brazilian retail remains highly fragmented but consolidation of major players is unlikely in the next two to four years, he said.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Additional reporting by Juliana Schincariol and Aluisio Pereira; Editing by Chris Reese)