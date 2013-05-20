MEDELLIN The Chilean unit of Colombia's state-run energy company ISA may tap international capital markets to finance more than half of its planned $1 billion electricity transmission line, its chief executive told Reuters.

As ISA ISA.CN, one of Latin America's biggest power line operators, seeks to expand its operations in energy, roadways and telecommunications across the region, Luis Fernando Alarcon said he would explore financing possibilities in dollars as well as local currencies as the need arises.

Its Interchile unit, the second biggest energy transporter in the South American nation, may seek project financing of more than $500 million to build and operate three 500-kilovolt double-circuit transmission lines that stretch 757 kilometers, Alarcon said.

"Easily we are talking about a figure higher than 50 percent of the investment," Alarcon told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit. "We are exploring (possibilities), that for infrastructure projects we would start with bank financing and as the construction advances we would substitute for debt via capital markets."

The project, which should be up and running by 2018, is expected to bring annual income worth $63 million, ISA said.

ISA's Peruvian unit Transmantaro last month issued $450 million in bonds as part of debt management operations to cancel existing bank credit and restructure its corporate debt, said Alarcon, a former Colombian finance minister.

ISA, 51-percent owned by the Colombian government, operates across Latin America, with units in Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, Brazil and Central America. Its high-voltage electricity lines run almost 40,000 kilometers across the region.

ISA has taken advantage of its know-how in building energy infrastructure and expanded it to roadways. It has teamed up with Spain's Cintra, part of the Ferrovial Group, to bid on roadway concessions in Colombia where it has set its priority in the coming years.

Alarcon would not rule out the company's development of roadway construction outside Colombia in the future, but said its immediate focus would be local.

"We don't rule out in the future that we will enter into other countries in the region, but our efforts, our priority at the moment for new investments will be Colombia."

BRAZIL TROUBLES

ISA, which has assets worth about $14.6 billion, hopes to tap into increased electricity and fiber optic usage across Latin America as relatively strong economic growth and consumers with higher income demand more expansive energy and communication networks.

Slowing economic growth across the region has not impacted ISA, Alarcon said, as its income is not dependent on demand for energy.

"The electricity transmission business is relatively immunized against the fluctuations in the economy, income doesn't depend on the amount of energy transported, it has a fixed rate remuneration," he said during an interview at his office in Medellin.

"Economic performance doesn't affect us, nor macroeconomic risks."

What has impacted ISA's bottom line is Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's decision last year to lower some of the world's highest energy bills by strong-arming early renewal of expiring electricity concession contracts.

CTEEP, the largest private electricity transmission company in Brazil and 38-percent owned by ISA, agreed to accept Rousseff's offer late last year - after initially rejecting it - and signed a new 30-year contract.

Net profit fell almost 30 percent in the first quarter of this year to 70 billion Colombian pesos ($38 million), which the company has blamed mostly on Brazilian operations.

Alarcon said ISA and the Brazilian government have not yet agreed on the size of the indemnity it will receive, but its own calculations estimate it should be as much as 3 billion reais ($1.47 billion).

"If we have the full compensation, then certainly the impact won't be huge, but if it doesn't approach that value we will have an important impact, not just for us ... but for other shareholders."

"I think the process could have been handled in a more efficient manner, and more in line with the spirit of the contract," said Alarcon, acknowledging that the government's bid to reduce tariffs was "valid."

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing By Eduardo Garcia and Chris Reese)