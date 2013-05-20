Jose Olympio Pereira, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse Group's Brazilian unit, speaks during the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit 2013 in Sao Paulo May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO Brazilian companies could raise between $12 billion and $15 billion from initial public offerings this year, a sign that foreign investors are gradually returning to Latin America's biggest equity market, Credit Suisse Group's top banker in the country said on Monday.

Despite the still-high reluctance among investors to invest in Brazil, "good opportunities" are appearing after prices went down significantly in recent months, José Olympio Pereira, the bank's chief executive in Brazil, told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit. Pereira previously predicted IPOs in the country to fetch between $8 billion and $10 billion.

A successful wave of IPOs and a recovery in shares of oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) signal that "confidence is reaching a point of inflection," even as concern over state meddling in the economy stays high, he noted. Global investors, traditionally the largest buyers of Brazilian IPOs, have stayed on the sidelines in recent years.

"Brazil had been left behind but now we see investors looking at it as an opportunity. We see money coming back to Brazil - low prices are beginning to offset the potential uncertainties of investing here," Pereira said at the bank's São Paulo headquarters.

In the year through May, companies raised 14.9 billion reais ($7.3 billion) through IPOs in Brazil. Stung by a string of deals that failed to deliver on promised returns, investors have been cautious with share offerings in the country. In 2012, Brazil's IPO activity was the slowest in seven years.

Foreigners snapped up more than three-quarters of Brazilian IPOs between 2006 and 2008, a share that fell to a decade-low average of 45 percent last year, Thomson Reuters data showed. Credit Suisse helped manage three of Brazil's five IPOs in 2013.

Credit Suisse CSGN.VX is bullish on Mexico, where it participated in five out of the country's six IPOs of this year. "Exceptional brokerage activity" and, in general, "an upbeat tone in Mexican markets" is boosting Credit Suisse's business there, Pereira added.

Mexico "is going through a virtuous cycle, similar to the one Brazil went through in 2005 and 2006," he added. At the time, robust growth, predictable policies and attractive valuations paved the way for a boom of IPOs in Brazil.

Other countries in Latin America where capital-market activity is buoyant include Colombia and Perú, he added.

ENOUGH CAPITAL

As interest rates stay near current levels in Brazil, "there should be a crowding-in of investment from traditional fixed-income instruments to equities, helping improve the outlook for potential IPO candidates and bolstering a market that's suffered too much in recent years," Pereira said.

IPOs dried up and Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell as many investors ran for the exits after President Dilma Rousseff put pressure on banks, mobile carriers and power utilities to cut prices. Wary investors said the government campaign, while well-intentioned, has stirred doubts about Rousseff's willingness to respect contracts.

The Bovespa has shed 9.2 percent so far this year.

In order to propel demand for IPOs, banks will have to offer both companies and investors mechanisms to mitigate IPO-related risks, Pereira added.

Credit Suisse, which currently has capital of about $2 billion in Brazil, is currently in no need of additional money for the unit, Pereira added. If money was needed tomorrow, "I have no doubt that the parent company would come to us," he said.

Pereira expects funds that invest in corporate credit products as well as real estate investment trusts to enjoy strong demand in the coming future. Lower interest rates will drive investors to diversify more rapidly into equities and products offering higher risk and return, he added.

In the case of mergers and acquisitions in Brazil, where activity in the segment fell to a five-year low in the first quarter amid rising government intervention, "things will get better," Pereira predicted. The slowing M&A activity highlighted some of the policy risks in Latin America's largest country as the government uses regulatory powers to pressure companies to invest more.

"Investors still see Brazil with worry ... over the state intervention issue," he added.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Natalia Gómez and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Diane Craft)