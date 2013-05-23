Will Landers, managing director of LatamFund for Blackrock, speaks at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit in New York May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK Mexico's burgeoning real estate investment trust boom may be getting close to overheating as too many players rush into a limited market for lucrative properties, said BlackRock's Latin American fund manager Will Landers on Thursday.

Investors have piled into Mexican REITs as they outpace the wider Mexican stock market.

Landers, speaking at the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit, touted how his Mexican REIT holdings had done well, but he was cautious looking ahead.

Four REITS <0#FIBRAS.MX>, have issued shares since late 2012 following the first, Fibra Uno (FUNO11.MX), which listed in 2011. More companies are expected to come to market.

"I am definitely getting concerned by that," Landers said, who manages $6 billion in Latin American stocks. "At the very least, the more these companies get capitalized, the more competition there will be for the assets they are all trying to buy."

Lucrative business properties are limited and analysts have warned a bubble could form if too many companies rush to list.

"It is a limited pool of assets they can go after, so the (capitalization) rates will definitely be coming down. So, I don't think you want to be getting involved with the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th guy that comes to market."

Landers said he cut back on investments in Mexico earlier this year amid concerns a new government's early reform momentum could lose steam and leave stocks vulnerable after investors bet that major economic reforms would pass this year.

"You had valuations very high, earnings being missed by many of the blue chips in the country, and you have the political noise getting louder which will probably dilute the energy reform to a certain extent," Landers said.

Mexico's divided Congress approved major education and telecommunications bills since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in December, but divisions within the main conservative opposition party could undermine his ability to push major energy and fiscal reforms.

Mexico's benchmark IPC index .MXX hit a record high in January, but stocks then slumped and the IPC is down more than 7 percent this year.

Landers highlighted lingering concerns over policy risk in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, where the country's main index is down more than 7 percent this year.

But he noted improvements in the outlook for state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), known as Petrobras (PETR4.SA).

"We've been very critical of Petrobras over the last couple of years but things are getting better there," he said, citing an improvement in management and better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

"We're not overweight the stock yet ... but things have definitely improved."

Petrobras stock has risen about 26 percent off a more than 4-year low hit in early March.

Stocks in Brazil have suffered as its economy has struggled to recover from a slowdown in the last two years. Concerns about slowing demand for commodities from China, Brazil's top trading partner, have been one of the main reasons.

"The risk of being too underweight commodities is that the Chinese authorities still have significant liquidity in their hands. They can move quickly and swiftly," Landers said.

