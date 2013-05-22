Miguel Tame Dominguez, refining director general of Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex, attends the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit in Mexico City May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

MEXICO CITY Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex PEMX.UL will boost capacity at its biggest refinery, Salinas Cruz, by around 9 percent or 30,000 barrels per day (bdp) once a $4 billion expansion is completed in 3-4 years, the head of its refining arm said.

Miguel Tame, Director General of Pemex's refining arm, told the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit he also expected the ongoing expansion of its second biggest refinery, Tula, to be complete by 2017.

Pemex is also looking for ways to tie up with refiners in the United States to help lower its distribution costs, and would ideally like a new refinery by Mexico's Pacific coast given opportunities for arbitrage.

Tame also hopes a planned government overhaul of Pemex will allow it to make strategic tie-ups with the private sector back home in Mexico along the lines of Deer Park in the United States, which is a 50-50 joint venture with Shell Oil.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, David Alire Garcia and Simon Gardner; Editing by Diane Craft)