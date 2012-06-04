LIMA Peru is evaluating contingency plans to help exporters in case the European crisis worsens and expects its free-trade agreement with the European Union to take effect later this year, Trade Minister Jose Luis Silva said on Monday.

If trade financing from banks were to dry up because of a deepening of Europe's financial woes, Peru's government might rely on other sources to keep goods flowing.

Peru's ambitious free-trade agenda has turned it into one of the world's most open economies, with economic growth that has surged over the last decade and trade deals with major economies from China to the United States.

"Definitely as a country we are looking at steps we could take so that the (euro) crisis does not affect us, because in recent years exports have been one of the main drivers of economic growth," Silva said in an interview.

"We are looking at actions to take in terms of financial support and we will take them together with the finance ministry," he said.

Silva echoed Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, who told Reuters on Friday the so-called Pacific Alliance pact between Peru, Colombia, Chile and Mexico would be signed in coming days to pave the way for more regional exchange between Latin America's most committed free traders.

"The objective is to make a real free trade zone where there are no tariffs, where both goods and people can move freely," Silva said of the Pacific Alliance.

(Reporting By Caroline Stauffer)