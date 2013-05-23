Peru's Energy Minister Jorge Merino speaks during an interview for the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit in Lima, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA Peru will launch in the coming weeks a round of concessions for $3 billion in new hydro-electric and gas-fired power plants to meet surging demand in the country, Mines and Energy Minister Jorge Merino said on Thursday.

One of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America, Peru needs to add 500 megawatts in electrical generation capacity a year to avoid shortages, especially in its vast mining sector, experts say.

"Very soon we will announce a new package of concessions ... 1,000 megawatts for hydro-electric, 300 megawatts for renewable energy and 800 megawatts for dual (gas-diesel) plants," Merino said during the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

The total would be 2,100 megawatts.

"We will distribute between the north, center and south. We're talking with the grid operator to improve the transmission system too."

The plan would alleviate vulnerabilities in northern and southern Peru, where giant mines and mining projects in the world's No. 2 copper producer could potentially face shortfalls or power outages.

For years, new installed electrical capacity has been concentrated in the center of the country, near a pipeline running out of the Camisea natural gas field.

Separately, Merino said that "within a week" Peru's investment promotion agency ProInversion will launch a tender for a 2,000 megawatt gas-fired power complex in southern Peru.

It would be fed by a planned 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) pipeline President Ollanta Humala wants to build.

The pipeline would also feed a petrochemicals complex Humala wants to build.

Merino said that in two months a location for the petrochemicals site could be chosen.

Brazil's Braskem (BRKM5.SA) plans to build, in alliance with Peru's state-run Petroperu, a $3.5 billion petrochemical plant.

The future of Braskem obtaining backing from its board for the plant depends in part on guaranteed gas supplies and the location.

Merino said Petroperu had started talks with the consortium that operates the Camisea field to get a supply agreement for ethane to feed the petrochemical plant.

"We are already talking to the consortium (Camisea) on the supply issue ... so the process wouldn't be held up," he said.

