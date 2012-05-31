People enter and leave the headquarters building of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras expects to complete the bulk of a $13.6 billion asset-sale plan by the end of the year, helping finance $225 billion of investments under its five-year corporate spending program, the world's largest.

Assets up for sale include stakes in the company's exploration blocks in Brazil and in the Gulf of Mexico and refineries in Texas and Japan, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

Investment banks hired to manage the sales have received strong interest from companies worldwide, he said, though he did not name the potential buyers.

"In the second half, by the end of the year, we will see the majority of transactions by value, if not by number," Barbassa said an interview at Petrobras' headquarters on Friday evening in Rio de Janeiro. "The Gulf of Mexico sale is important, probably the most important."

Petrobras has about 190 exploration blocks under lease from the U.S. government in the Gulf of Mexico. In the middle of the last decade it was the largest single buyer of deepwater blocks in the area.

It began pumping oil in March from its Cascade and Chinook fields in the region.

While Petrobras is considering offers to sell individual blocks, it may opt to sell a stake in all its Gulf of Mexico assets to a "strategic partner", Barbassa said.

The company's retreat from the United States and other overseas investments comes as the Rio de Janeiro-based company struggles to contain costs and delays in the development of technologically difficult offshore fields at home.

The main "subsalt" areas in the Santos Basin south of Rio de Janeiro could contain 30 billion barrels of oil or more, according to the government, and include some of the world's largest discoveries in the last three decades.

The estimated recoverable oil volumes in the Santos Basin are enough to meet more than four years of U.S. needs, according to British oil company BP (BP.L), and Reuters.

A wider area that includes the Campos Basin, where Brazil gets 80 percent of its oil and where Petrobras has been given some exclusive rights to future exploration and development, may contain 100 billion barrels, the Brazilian Oil Institute of the State University of Rio de Janeiro said.

Despite abundant resources, Petrobras is finding efforts to more than double output to about 6.4 million barrels a day of oil and gas by 2020 an uphill battle, Barbassa said.

Of the approximately $45 billion it is spending a year on expansion, Petrobras has to spend $20 billion, or nearly half, just to replace output from old and declining fields and keep output at about 2.6 million barrels a day, he said.

Under the asset sale plan, which was scheduled to take place over three years, Petrobras has already sold stakes in oil exploration blocks in Brazil and Africa, he said.

It may also sell natural gas, petrochemical or distribution assets, he said.

Petrobras, though, does not plan to sell its stakes in mature on-shore oil fields in Brazil, nor is it interested in buying stakes in fields that Vale SA (VALE5.SA), the Brazilian mining company, is selling, he said. Petrobras is Vale's partner in several blocks.

Petrobras faces other challenges as it tries to pay for a plan which calls for spending an average of $125 million a day.

Brazilian domestic oil demand is rising, meaning more output must be directed to domestic consumption and less to exports. After declaring Brazil a net exporter of oil in 2006 to much fanfare, Petrobras now imports more oil and refined fuel than it exports. It will be "several years" before it regains its net-exporter status, Barbassa said.

Meanwhile, the European debt crisis and a Chinese economic slowdown threaten to slow world growth and cause oil prices to fall.

In a report May 23, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch said a Greek departure from the Euro zone could result in oil falling as low as $60 a barrel.

As the crisis in Europe has widened, Brent crude has already fallen about 16 percent to $107.37 a barrel from a four-year high of $128.40 on March 1.

Petrobras has budgeted its plans on Brent prices in the $80-to-$95-dollar-a-barrel range and can produce subsalt oil for $45 a barrel, Barbassa said.

"Of course, if oil fell to $40 a barrel this plan is not viable," he said.

Even if the European crisis is as serious as the 2008-2009, U.S. banking crisis, Petrobras should be able to weather the storm, Barbassa said.

Oil fell 75 percent to 36.20 a barrel in December 2008 from an record $147.50 a barrel in July that year.

"What did we do?" Barbassa asked. "We raised our investment plan 50 percent to $174 billion."

Once an European crisis is over, he expects oil to rebound to more than $100 a barrel.

As for Brazil's currency, which has weakened about 6 percent against the dollar this year, the impact is close to neutral he said.

While the company's dollar debts and oil and fuels imports became more expensive in local currency terms, its exports are worth more and royalty payments will decline.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount, Leila Coimbra, Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Sabrina Lorenzi and Roberto Samora Editing by W Simon)