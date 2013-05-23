NEW YORK Bad news from Chile in coming years won't necessarily mean bad things, with Latin America's highest-rated economy transitioning to the kinds of problems more typical of richer nations, a Standard and Poor's analyst said on Thursday.

With Chile's sovereign rating in the "stratosphere" by Latin American standards, the nation is now facing a different set of problems than its regional neighbors, many of whom have not even yet reached investment grade, said Joydeep Mukherji, managing director for sovereign ratings at Standard and Poor's.

Those problems, in fact, underscore that much of the lower-hanging fruit of economic concerns have already been addressed, Mukherji said.

"A lot of these are issues that are middle-income issues or higher-income issues," Mukherji said. "It's not going to affect the rating negatively."

As an example, he pointed to recent protests for free higher education, which can indicate that the country already has some solutions in place for education at the lower levels.

Standard and Poor's currently rates Chile AA-minus. Rival rating agency Moody's Investors Service rates the country Aa3, and Fitch rates Chile A-plus. All those ratings - well within investment grate territory - carry stable outlooks.

The Andean country is among the most stable and prosperous in Latin America. While growth slowed in the first quarter, it still remains above 4 percent, a rate that outstrips growth in neighbors such as Brazil.

