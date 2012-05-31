SANTIAGO (For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

Banco Santander Chile STG.SN is prepared to face fallout from the euro zone's financial woes, including Spain's banking crisis, and can increase loans by $4 billion this year without having to issue bonds, the bank's chief said.

Corporate parent, Spain's Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC)STD.N, got ahead of the curve by selling assets in Latin America to boost its core capital, and likely won't need to sell more, Banco Santander Chile Chief Executive Claudio Melandri told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit on Thursday.

"We have a solid capital base and we estimate we can grow this year by around $4 billion in loans, and the bank can do this without having to issue debt because we have a solid capital position, the strongest in the financial system," Melandri added, speaking at his office in Santiago.

"We're always looking at the debt market, and if there's a good opportunity we're going to take it, but today we don't need to (issue debt) because we were prepared and we have a good base of liquidity to be able to grow this year."

Banco Santander Chile, the country's biggest bank in terms of assets, also expects to maintain its investment plans despite the market volatility stemming from Europe's financial crisis, he said.

The bank plans to invest $450 million in the 2012 to 2014 period to expand operations and improve service.

Fears about the health of Spanish banks have sparked concerns about contagion spreading to Latin American banks, in particular those whose corporate parents are headquartered on the Iberian peninsula.

"Today, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and the rest of Latin America are an important pillar for (parent) Santander, which is the most capitalized bank in the euro zone," Melandri said. "It doesn't have all its eggs in one basket, as over 60 percent of earnings come from emerging economies."

Santander, the euro zone's largest bank, said in January it had fulfilled a requirement for 9 percent core capital by raising 15.3 billion euros ($19.5 billion), six months ahead of a deadline set by the European Banking Authority, in part by selling assets in Brazil, Chile, and Colombia.

"(Santander) sold Banco Santander Colombia because our participation was too low ... In the case of Chile, we took advantage of the good valuation the bank has," Melandri said.

"The bank wanted to prepare itself for the increased capital requirement. They got ahead of the curve."

Chile's government has been quick to stress that local banks are well capitalized. Reforms introduced after a banking crisis in the early 1980s have helped the sector weather turbulence emanating from developed economies in recent years.

"Concern about Latin America's exposure to the troubled Spanish banking system is understandable. After all, claims by Spanish parents are equivalent to around 10 to 20 percent of total bank assets in most countries," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to investors earlier this month.

"In Chile, Spanish claims are closer to 40 percent of local bank assets," Shearing added.

The fears may be overblown in the case of Banco Santander Chile, Melandri said.

"We've prepared well ... The bank is very conservative and we always say that there are two ways of doing banking, the conservative way and the wrong way," he added.

Melandri ruled out Banco Santander Chile joining any eventual bid for Spanish bank BBVA's (BBVA.MC) Chilean pension fund business.

(Editing by Simon Gardner and Jeffrey Benkoe)