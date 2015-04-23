Laureate Education Inc, the world's biggest for-profit education chain, is in talks with banks for an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The IPO, however, is not expected before 2016, the person said on Thursday.

Laureate Education has been meeting potential underwriters for the IPO of $1 billion, which could value the company at about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1K9KA23)

This is Laureate Education's second attempt to go public.

The company, which has former U.S. President Bill Clinton as its honorary chancellor, had picked banks for an IPO in 2012, Reuters had reported then, citing sources. (reut.rs/1Hxeeyz)

Laureate Education has more than 80 campus-based and online universities offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs to over 950,000 students globally, according to its website.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

