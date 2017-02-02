NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Independent M&A shops face a tricky 2017. Evercore, Greenhill and Lazard, which reported estimates-beating earnings on Thursday, proved their resilience last year by weathering a choppy environment better than most big bank rivals. Continued success, though, requires confident clients. And they are looking for President Donald Trump and Congress to ensure that happens.

The next few months should be relatively strong as financial advisers work through deals already announced in recent months and chief executives consider acting after the bounce in the S&P 500 Index since the U.S. election. That should help fees stay around the decent levels of the second half of 2016 rather than dipping back to the more disappointing first half of the year.

The poor start last year contributed to annual M&A revenue dropping at all the U.S. mega-banks except Morgan Stanley. Lazard's advisory top line, meanwhile, picked up almost 2 percent while Evercore's and Greenhill's both jumped by more than a quarter.

There are three issues making CEOs bullish at present: the prospect of the U.S. corporate tax rate being cut from 35 percent to as low as 15 percent; the boost to the American economy from Trump's promise to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure; and the belief that deregulation is in the cards. These ought to bolster GDP, spending, earnings and, as a result, the desire to strike deals.

The chaos of the first 13 days of the Trump administration is starting to cast some doubts, however. For example, the president and Congress don't see eye-to-eye on some of the more complex parts of tax reform. That could delay any proposal, perhaps into 2018, an election year. Meanwhile, Trump's immigration ban, his calls for border tariffs and his aggressive, off-the-cuff approach to international diplomacy also risk undermining the ebullience in corporate boardrooms.

If Washington can't get its better deals done, M&A bankers could very well miss out on theirs.