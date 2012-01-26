Leap Wireless International Inc LEAP.O said on Thursday that its chief financial officer, Walter Berger, will leave the company next month for another job in the technology sector.

The wireless service provider said Berger would leave shortly after it files its annual report, which is expected by February 29.

Leap said it will work to fill the CFO role as quickly as possible and is currently examining its options.

It gave no further details about Berger's next job. The executive, who held the CFO role since 2008, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew)