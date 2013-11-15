Runners brave cold and snow for North Pole marathon
Wrapped warmly against the cold, a group of runners set off for the barren white landscape for one very cool race - the North Pole Marathon.
BEIRUT Lebanon will go ahead with plans to issue banknotes marking 70 years since its independence despite a spelling mistake on the commemorative currency, the Central Bank said on Friday.
The French-language face of the special issue 50,000 pound note, which is worth about $33, spells "independence" as it is written in English, rather than the French "independance".
The bank said it regretted the mistake, which it blamed on the printing company, but said the notes would still go into circulation next Friday, when Lebanon marks the anniversary of the end of French colonial rule in 1943.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
Wrapped warmly against the cold, a group of runners set off for the barren white landscape for one very cool race - the North Pole Marathon.
MEXICO CITY Dogs with a sweet tooth can finally satisfy their ice cream cravings - at the Don Paletto parlor in Mexico City.