How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
BEIRUT More than 550 kilograms of sanitary towels containing a radioactive substance were confiscated at Beirut international airport, officials said on Friday.
The Ministry of Finance said in statement that 30 cartons of confiscated pads will be sent to the Lebanese Atomic Energy Agency for checks before being returned to the exporter.
It declined to name the company that made the pads or the name of the substance, which was discovered by customs officers during regular checks on freight arriving at the airport. Officials did not say what level of radioactivity had been detected.
Customs officials, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to talk to the media, said that the sanitary towels were Chinese-made and delivered to Lebanon through Dubai.
There has been a public outcry in recent months over contaminated goods in Lebanon. A Ministry of Health inspection last year into food hygiene found that hundreds of restaurants, supermarkets and slaughterhouses had unsatisfactory hygiene conditions.
The uproar led to several restaurant closures and calls for stricter standards on imports and business practices.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Dominic Evans)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.