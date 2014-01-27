By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 27 A unit of asset manager Legg
Mason Inc will pay more than $21 million to settle a pair
of civil cases with the U.S. government that accuse the company
of hiding losses from investors in their retirement accounts and
making certain trades that favored some clients over others.
The Securities and Exchange Commision and the U.S.
Department of Labor jointly announced the settlement on Monday
with Western Asset Management Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of
Legg Mason based in Pasadena, California.
Under the settlement, Legg Mason will neither admit nor deny
wrongdoing and will pay more than $17.4 million back to harmed
employee benefit plans, plus more than $3.6 million in
penalties.
"Workers invest too much in retirement plans to have them
diminished by the very people they trust to grow their savings,"
U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez said in a statement.
A Legg Mason spokeswoman said in a statement that the
majority of the payments to settle the case will be covered by
insurance and will not have any material impact on the company's
finances.
Legg Mason, based in Baltimore, is slated to report its
earnings on Friday.
Western Asset Management spokeswoman Mary Athridge said the
company was pleased to have resolved the two matters with
regulators.
"Western Asset has always sought to meet a high standard of
client and fiduciary standards and has redoubled its efforts
over the past five years to address regulatory compliance and
related matters, including the strengthening of controls in the
areas covered by the settlements," Athridge said in a
statement.
According to the SEC and the Labor Department, the Legg
Mason unit breached its fiduciary duty to some of its clients
who held retirement accounts.
During much of the financial crisis, the regulators said, a
coding mistake led the firm to buy about $90 million worth of
restricted, prohibited private investments.
By the time company officials discovered the error, the
value of the plans had plunged.
Even after the error was uncovered in October 2008, Legg
Mason did not take steps to immediately reimburse clients, the
two agencies said.
"When the coding error was discovered, Western Asset put its
own interests above its clients and avoided telling investors
what had caused losses in their accounts," said Michele Layne,
who heads the SEC's Los Angeles regional office.
"By concealing the error, Western Asset avoided reimbursing
clients for their losses," she said.
In addition to the improper investments, regulators also on
Monday honed in on a separate problem uncovered by investigators
involving a different set of client accounts.
The SEC said Legg Mason engaged in an inappropriate form of
"cross-trading" - a practice of moving a security from one
client account to another without recording the trade on a
public market.
According to the SEC and the Labor Department, Western Asset
Management sold off some souring asset-backed securities from
some of its clients and then repurchased them for a different
set of clients with a higher tolerance for risk - a move that
led to unfair pricing and cost the selling clients $6.2 million.