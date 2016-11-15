Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
COPENHAGEN Danish toy maker Lego A/S said on Tuesday its chief financial officer John Goodwin will leave the post after four years with the company.
Goodwin will leave Lego at the end of June 2017, and the process for appointing a successor is underway, it said.
"Through his strong strategic mindset and relentless focus on executional excellence, John has been a key enabler for us in managing the incredible growth we have experienced over the past years," CEO Jorgen Vig Knudstorp said in a statement.
The company has increased sales by an average of more than 15 percent per year in the last 12 years, and the company has overtaken My Little Pony producer Hasbro (HAS.O) to become the world's second-largest toy maker.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .