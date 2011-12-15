Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK said on Thursday it plans to buy half of a 53 percent stake in apartment owner Archstone from Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), and sued to stop the banks from selling any part of Archstone to rival Equity Residential (EQR.N).

In a complaint filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, Lehman, which already owns the other 47 percent of Archstone, said it plans to exercise its right to match Equity Residential's previous $1.325 billion offer for 26.5 percent, or half of the banks' stake, in the Denver-based company. It said the deal would require court approval.

Lehman is asking the court to force the banks to provide more information on the terms of its agreement with Equity Residential, including details on an option that could allow it to buy the remainder of the banks' stake if Lehman acquires the first half.

Lehman said that aspect of the banks' agreement with Equity Residential was not included in sale notices, a violation of Lehman's contract with the banks regarding the sale of Archstone.

It added that the banks also breached the contract by negotiating with Equity Residential, Archstone's biggest rival, in the first place.

In the lawsuit filed on Thursday, Lehman described the banks' actions as "collusion," saying they sought to "deprive" Lehman of its rights under the contract.

Lehman became part owner of Archstone, which was a publicly traded company under the name Archstone-Smith, after it partnered with real estate investor Tishman Speyer and took the apartment owner private in 2007 in a $22 billion deal. Shortly after, the U.S. commercial real estate market began to soften. The Archstone deal was one of the factors that led to Lehman's collapse into bankruptcy.

The banks, which had supplied debt and bridge equity on the deal, subsequently became part owners after the deal was restructured. As part of the restructuring, all major decisions regarding the company and its employees must be made unanimously among owners with more than a 25 percent stake.

A sale to Equity Residential would "effectively (give) Archstone's largest competitor a veto right over Archstone's budget and retention of management," Lehman said in the court filing.

Lehman asked the court to revoke the banks' voting and governance rights, and also is seeking to block the banks from selling their remaining stake to Equity Residential should Lehman be successful in obtaining the initial 26.5 percent chunk.

Chicago-based Equity Residential is chaired by real estate mogul Sam Zell.

Representatives of Barclays and Bank of America declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Lehman and the banks have been at odds over what to do with Archstone. Barclays and Bank of America have been pushing to sell it, while Lehman would prefer to hold on to the company and try to get more value for it later.

A bankruptcy court last week approved a $65 billion creditor payback plan to take Lehman out of bankruptcy. Because the plan is based on liquidating assets to recover as much value as possible for creditors, Lehman's incentive is to sell at the height of the market.

Archstone owns or has interest in 58,351 apartments, 1,332 more under construction, and land for development of another 5,279. It also owns or has interests in 14,000 apartments in Germany.

The U.S. apartment sector has recovered from its downturn and values have been on the rise as more Americans shun home ownership in favor of renting.

The rebound in employment among educated young people, historically renters, also is enabling landlords to push rent. This is particularly true in urban areas, where a great many of Archstone's buildings are located.

Lehman's bankruptcy is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas and Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)