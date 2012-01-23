Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK closed on the purchase of a $1.325 billion stake in real estate group Archstone [TSASMO.UL}, raising its total stake in the sought-after apartment company to 73.5 percent, according to a regulatory filing made public on Monday.

Lehman's purchase sidelined real estate group Equity Residential (EQR.N), which had also sought to buy the 26.5 percent stake in the company from part-owners Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Barclays Plc (BARC.L). Lehman had already owned 47 percent of the company.

Equity Residential disclosed the news in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying that because the Lehman purchase had been finalized on January 20, its agreement with the banks had been terminated.

A Lehman spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

The banks and Lehman had been trying last year to come up with a plan for their joint ownership in Archstone, including considering an initial public offering or an outright sale. The banks signed a deal with Equity Residential after they and Lehman had failed to agree on a plan for the future of the company.

Lehman, which has been in bankruptcy proceedings, said it wanted to buy the stake to maximize its investment and help pay back creditors. It went to court to argue that it had first dibs on the stake.

Equity Residential also has signed an agreement to buy the remaining stake in Archstone from the banks, also for $1.325 billion. In the filing, it says it can exercise this right any time from January 20 through February 19. Lehman also has the right to buy that stake -- but according to Equity Residential, that would force the banks to pay break-up fees.

Archstone owns nearly 60,000 apartments in the United States and 14,000 in Germany. Lehman did a $22 billion leveraged buyout of Archstone in 2007 with some financing from Barclays and Bank of America. They became part-owners after Lehman filed for bankruptcy in September of 2008.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)