A woman looks at her phone as she passes by a Lending Club banner on the facade of the the New York Stock Exchange December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp said it appointed Thomas Casey as chief financial officer to replace Carrie Dolan, who resigned last month.

Dolan's departure was the first high-profile exit since Renaud Laplanche, the company's founder, resigned as chief executive on May 9.

LendingClub, once considered the industry's standard bearer, has been plagued by revelations of questionable practices, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, the departure of loan investors and layoffs of 179 employees.

Last month, the company reported its biggest quarterly loss in a year as it struggles to bring banks back to its platform following the departure of its chief executive and a scandal involving altered loan documents.

Casey, whose appointment is effective Sept. 19, was most recently the chief financial officer at Acelity, an advanced wound care and regenerative medicine company.

Bradley Coleman, who was appointed interim CFO following Dolan's resignation, will remain principal accounting officer and corporate controller, the company said on Monday.

The company's shares were flat in extended trading. They had lost nearly half their value this year.

