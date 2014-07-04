Albertsons exploring take over of Whole Foods: FT
Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc , the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BEIJING The Chinese Ministry of Commerce's anti-monopoly bureau has approved Lenovo Group's proposed $2.3 billion deal to buy IBM Corp's low-end server business.
The deal, announced in January, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, said Lenovo Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing on Wednesday, but still requires U.S. regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten)
NEW YORK U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.