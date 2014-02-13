BEIJING Lenovo Group Ltd's recent string of multi-billion-dollar acquisitions will have a negative impact on the Chinese personal computer maker's performance in the short term, Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing said on Thursday.

In a telephone interview after the company's third-quarter earnings announcement, Yang said that the company will be able to turn around the loss-making Motorola business it bought from Google Inc last month for $2.9 billion within "a couple of quarters".

Lenovo later specified the Motorola profitability turnaround was more likely to take three to five quarters.

The company also acquired IBM Corp's low-end server unit in January for $2.3 billion.

