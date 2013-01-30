Tesla to exchange certain notes for about $395 million in shares
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
HONG KONG Lenovo Group Ltd, China's No.2 smartphone vendor, said on Wednesday its third-quarter smartphone sales in the country grew significantly from a year earlier, while its global tablet PC sales rose 77 percent during the same period.
The figures were delivered at a presentation by CFO Wong Wai Ming ahead of a media teleconference following the announcement of its third quarter results.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that patriotic Russian hackers may have staged cyber attacks against countries that had strained relations with Moscow on their own initiative, but said the Russian state had never been involved in such hacking.