Trading firm Virtu Financial to buy KCG for about $1.4 billion
Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major U.S. electronic trading and market-making firms.
HONG KONG Shares in Lenovo Group Ltd are set to open 4 percent lower on Thursday after the Chinese computer maker agreed to buy Google Inc's Motorola handset division for $2.9 billion, striking its second technology acquisition in a week.
Lenovo shares were indicative to open at HK$10.52, while the broader Hang Seng index was set to open 1.4 percent lower.
Lenovo shares are up 11.6 percent in 2014, compared with Hang Seng's 6.3 percent loss.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SHANGHAI Bitauto Holdings Ltd has raised around $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd , Baidu Inc and JD.com Inc to date as it seeks to develop China's largest online car financing platform, its chief told Reuters on Thursday.