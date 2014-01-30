HONG KONG Shares in Lenovo Group Ltd are set to open 4 percent lower on Thursday after the Chinese computer maker agreed to buy Google Inc's Motorola handset division for $2.9 billion, striking its second technology acquisition in a week.

Lenovo shares were indicative to open at HK$10.52, while the broader Hang Seng index was set to open 1.4 percent lower.

Lenovo shares are up 11.6 percent in 2014, compared with Hang Seng's 6.3 percent loss.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)