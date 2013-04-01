The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Monday released a final estimated payment growth rate of 3.3 percent for insurers that offer coverage through the Medicare Advantage program, sending share of Humana Inc (HUM.N) up 7 percent after hours.

On February 15, the government proposed a Medicare Advantage payment reduction of 2.3 percent.

Shares of Humana rose 6.9 percent in after-hours trading from a close Monday of $75.02.

