Printer maker Lexmark International Inc (LXK.N) said it expects revenue to fall in the second quarter as it shifts focus to corporate customers, sending its shares down almost 7 percent.

Lexmark has followed larger rivals Xerox Corp (XRX.N) and Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) in phasing out printers targeted at the consumer market, and now focuses on providing managed print services to corporate clients, who view these services as a way to reduce costs.

Managed print services — a business of managing a fleet of printers and documents for companies — brings in more revenue than just selling hardware.

Lexmark expects revenue to fall by 7-9 percent to between $937.3 million and $957.9 million for the current quarter and adjusted earnings of 95 cents to $1.05 per share, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Analysts were expecting $1.14 per share in earnings on revenue of $986.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which said in January it will slash 625 jobs globally, will take restructuring and acquisition-related charges of $29 million in the second quarter.

Lexmark — which acquired three companies in the first quarter — was open for more such acquisitions to help strengthen the company's core corporate segment, Chief Executive Paul Rooke told Reuters.

Last month, Lexmark bought data capture software maker Brainware for $148 million. Data capture is the identification and extraction of data from a scanned document.

Rival Xerox, which gets more than half its revenue from the services segment, said on Monday investments in the segment will pressure margins in the short term but will compensate with cost reductions and operational improvements.

Lexmark's managed print services recorded a double-digit growth in revenue for the first quarter, CEO Rooke said. The company won a $50 million contract from the U.S. Department of Agriculture this month.

Net income fell to $61 million, or 84 cents per share, from $83 million, or $1.04 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 per share.

Revenue for the quarter ending March 31 fell to $992.5 million from $1.03 billion a year ago.

Analysts had expected $1.05 per share in earnings on revenue of $988.9 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company's shares recorded their sharpest fall in six months to touch a low of $30.69 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later trading down about 5 percent at $30.85.

(This story corrected CEO's name in paragraph 7 and 10)

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)