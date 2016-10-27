Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
SEOUL South Korea's LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit fell 3.7 percent from a year earlier, dragged down by a record quarterly loss for its mobile division.
The world's No. 2 television maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said in a regulatory filing its July-September profit was 283 billion won ($248 million), matching an earlier estimate. Revenue for the quarter dropped 5.7 percent to 13.2 trillion won.
LG's mobile division reported its worst-ever quarterly operating loss of 436.4 billion won, its sixth straight quarter in the red, offsetting a record 381.5 billion won profit for the TV division.
LG said its fourth-quarter profit would be weaker than the third quarter's due to higher promotional expenses and weaker earnings for its appliances business due to seasonal weakness.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.