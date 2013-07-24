Snap surges after IPO banks give flurry of 'buy' ratings
Shares of Snap Inc jumped over 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly-needed "buy" ratings.
SEOUL LG Electronics Inc on Wednesday forecast a year-on-year increase in its current third-quarter profit and revenue, driven by firmer sales of smartphones, as it plans to introduce its flagship G2 smartphone model next month.
Profits and revenues, however, were expected to decline from the second-quarter due to weaker seasonal demand for home appliances and air conditioners, the company said.
The South Korean firm had earlier reported a better-than-expected 9 percent drop in quarterly profit.
Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk has launched a company called Neuralink Corp through which computers could merge with human brains, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants its U.S nuclear unit to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors as early as Tuesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, seeking a quick ringfencing of losses before the Japanese parent's financial year ends.