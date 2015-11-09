MILAN Italy's biggest regional utility A2A (A2.MI) has presented a binding offer to take a majority stake in smaller peer Linea Group Holding (LGH) to boost its growth prospects in a fragmented market.

Italy has more than 1,500 utilities controlled by cities and regions and successive governments have tried to encourage tie-ups to make them more efficient.

Last year Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government offered incentives to the public owners of utilities to sell their stakes in an effort to attract investors.

Rome is looking to Italy's four large, listed, regional utilities A2A, Hera (HRA.MI), Iren (IREE.MI) and Acea (ACE.MI) to play a leading role in the consolidation process.

In a statement on Monday, A2A, which is controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, said it had made an offer for a 51 percent stake in LGH.

The offer will stand until Dec. 21, it said.

A2A gave no financial details but sources have told Reuters LGH is valued at around 250 million euros. The offer would be in cash and paper, the sources said.

LGH, controlled by a series of city councils operating in areas close to A2A's heartland in Lombardy, posted revenues of 610 million euros last year with core earnings of 94 million euros.

A2A said earlier this year it would invest 2.1 billion euros to 2019 to focus on its waste management, energy grid and green businesses as it slashes generation capacity by 40 percent.

