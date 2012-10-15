MADRID Spanish savings bank Liberbank is considering a stock market flotation and issuing convertible bonds as ways of plugging its capital shortfall and avoiding European aid following the collapse of a three-way merger deal last week.

The banking group had planned to combine with Ibercaja and Caja 3, but the tie-up was called off after an independent audit of Spain's banking system found the resulting company would need an extra 2.1 billion euros ($2.7 billion) of capital to cope with adverse economic conditions.

The so-called "stress test" by consultancy Oliver Wyman was ordered by the Spanish government to determine how much it would need to tap of a 100-billion-euro European credit line to rescue its banks, which have been hit by the bursting of a property bubble and a sovereign debt crisis.

Liberbank, with total assets worth 53 billion euros, fared worst in the stress tests of the three banks planning to merge, with a capital shortfall of 1.2 billion euros.

It is now required by Spanish authorities to explain how it plans to raise more capital, or to seek public aid.

"These are the initial stages of our private re-capitalization plan without expectation for public aid," a spokesman for Liberbank said on Monday.

But analysts think it is unlikely Spanish lenders like Liberbank which failed the stress test will be able to cover their entire capital needs by private means, given Spain's depressed economy and investors' wariness towards its banks.

In a filing to Spain's stock market regulator, Liberbank did not specify the timing of, or the amount it hoped to obtain from, its capital raising options. The possibilities will be discussed at a shareholders meeting in Madrid on October 30.

RECAPITALISATION PLANS

Oliver Wyman's stress test at the end of September identified a total capital shortfall of 53.9 billion euros among Spanish banks under an adverse economic scenario.

Among the lenders that failed the test, four have already been nationalized: Bankia <BKIA.MC, Catalunya Caixa, NovaGalicia Banco and Banco de Valencia.

Those four are already in negotiations with Brussels to be the first in line to receive funds from the European credit line in November.

The others - Spain's sixth-biggest private bank Popular (POP.MC), Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN), and the lenders that were supposed to merge with Liberbank - also presented their recapitalization plans to the Bank of Spain last week.

Popular's main plan to fill its funding gap is through a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros, while BMN plans to transfer toxic real assets to a bad bank, sell industrial shareholdings and other non-core assets to reduce its capital needs below 500 million euros, a source close to the bank said.

The Bank of Spain now has two weeks to examine the recapitalization, before Spanish authorities decide how much of the European credit line they need to tap.

($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Tracy Rucinski and Mark Potter)