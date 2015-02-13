FRANKFURT European cable operator Liberty Global's (LBTYA.O) German unit has reached an agreement with two companies who objected to its 3 billion euro ($3.43 billion) purchase of cable provider KabelBW, the company said in a statement on Friday.

A regional court in Duesseldorf ruled in 2013 that the cartel office must re-examine the case to either block it or force the firms to offer more concessions to protect competition in the cable television market.

The ruling ultimately could have led to the unwinding of a merger that bolstered Germany's second-largest cable operator Unitymedia, owned by Liberty Global, Europe's largest cable operator, in 2012.

Germany's biggest telecoms group Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and local cable operator NetCologne had challenged the approval.

Unitymedia said on Friday that the two companies had withdrawn their objections against the deal. The German competition regulator confirmed it had approved the settlement.

A Unitymedia spokeswoman said now that Deutsche Telekom and NetCologne had withdrawn their complaints the Duesseldorf court ruling was no longer substantial.

Unitymedia did not give any details about the agreement, but Jefferies analyst Ulrich Rathe said in a client note that the deal "triggered an unspecified cash payment" to the competitors who had challenged the approval.

"Pending information on the cost, this is obviously welcome," he added, sticking to his buy recommendation for the Liberty Global stock.

Liberty Global shares were trading 5 percent higher in Frankfurt (1LG.F) at 44.615 euros, amid thin volumes.

Deutsche Telekom has been hard hit by the success of Unitymedia KabelBW and Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE, which is now part of Vodafone (VOD.L).

Both cable companies have snatched customers from established telecoms players such as Deutsche Telekom, with their upgraded networks offering home and office Internet at speeds that are often five times faster.

The cartel office had approved the acquisition at the end of 2011 only after imposing far-reaching remedies because Liberty already owned Unitymedia, which then absorbed KabelBW.

Sources told Reuters last year that pressure from competition regulators could prompt Liberty Global to abandon Germany if it can no longer pursue its growth ambitions in Europe's biggest cable market.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; editing by Arno Schuetze and Susan Thomas)