Liberty Medical Supply Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with between $100 million and $500 million in both assets and liabilities, according to documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

The company offers home delivery of health care products. It said on its website more than 1 million Americans use Liberty Medical for daily diabetes supplies.

Liberty Medical listed CGS Administrators as its largest unsecured creditor, with a disputed claim of $137.2 million. Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O) unit Medco Health Solutions Inc was next with a disputed claim of $14.2 million.

The company listed between 1,000 and 5,000 employees in its bankruptcy filing.

Nine affiliated entities also filed for bankruptcy, including Polymedica Corp MHSPL.UL and Liberty Healthcare Group Inc.

