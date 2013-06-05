The European Commission is going to suggest stripping London of its control over the scandal-hit Libor lending rate and hand over supervision to the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Financial Times said.

Citing a draft copy of the European Commission's proposal, the financial daily said that countries running Libor, Euribor or other "critical union benchmarks" would be under the direct supervision of ESMA. However, most indices' administrators would be run by their home country. (link.reuters.com/mem68t)

The regulation is due to be published this summer, though it may not be passed into law before next year's European parliamentary elections, the FT said.

Sixteen global banks set Libor, the interbank lending rate, by giving daily estimates of how much it would cost them to borrow funds from other banks for varied periods of time.

Most of these banks are under investigation by authorities in Europe, Japan and the United States, suspected of rigging the rate between 2007 and 2010.

Officials have been weighing reforms to safeguard its integrity.

One top U.S. regulator in April suggested that Libor and its European counterpart, Euribor, be scrapped and replaced with alternatives based on market transactions.

Brussels' proposal requires regulators' go-ahead to set any benchmarks - ranging from heating oil and coal to shipping - used to reference an exchange-traded financial instrument or a financial contract.

"The proposal will establish rules of good governance to ensure greater transparency, manage conflicts of interest and to ensure the representativeness of the benchmarks," said a spokeswoman for Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of regulation.

"It will also establish a framework for the supervision of benchmarks, with penalties for non-compliance with established principles," she said.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates Libor in Britain, had no comment on the proposal ahead of formal publication.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore, Huw Jones, John O'Donnell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)