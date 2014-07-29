BENGHAZI Libya At least 30 people were killed overnight and Tuesday morning in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi during heavy clashes involving war planes and rockets between government special forces and Islamist fighters, medical sources said.

Fierce fighting in Benghazi, Libya's second city, and battles between rival militias in the capital, Tripoli, have pushed Libya deeper into chaos, in two weeks of the worst violence since the 2011 civil war ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

"We have received 30 corpses so far," a medical source told Reuters at Benghazi's main hospital.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Larry King)