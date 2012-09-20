HONG KONG Global supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd (0494.HK) on Thursday outlined a new sourcing arrangement between its unit, Direct Sourcing Group Pte Ltd, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) that supersedes the previous buying deals made in January 2010.

Under the new arrangement, Wal-Mart's option to purchase all of the shares of Direct Sourcing was terminated and Direct Sourcing will continue as the primary direct resource for the U.S. company's unit Sam's Club, Li & Fung said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

"The move to a supplier relationship will allow the group to provide Walmart International markets with design, replenishment and other services that could not be provided as a buying agent," it added.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)