Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's list
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.
Wireless venture LightSquared LP, which emerged from a long bankruptcy on Monday, said it has reached an agreement with Deere & Co (DE.N) on spectrum use that will lead to the settlement of its lawsuit with the company.
The deal with Deere provides a framework for the GPS industry and sets the parameters for GPS and broadband compatibility, the new LightSquared said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
NEW YORK GSO Capital Partners, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP's credit arm, is acquiring more of J. Crew Group Inc's debt, hoping for a profitable trade that could also give the U.S. fashion retailer more time to stave off bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.