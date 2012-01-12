A book based on "revealing" diaries rapper Lil Wayne wrote while spending eight months in a New York jail will be published in November, Grand Central Publishing said on Thursday.

The publisher said the prison memoir, called "Gone Till November," will be published November 28 and will reflect the 29-year-old rapper's thoughts and feelings on his life plans, family, children and the people he has met in a colorful life that began growing up in New Orleans.

"He kept detailed journals of his inner and outer life while he was on Rikers Island, and they certainly tell a story. They are revealing," Ben Greenberg, executive editor at Grand Central Publishing, said in a statement.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter and who has also gone by the moniker "Weezy," served eight months of a one year sentence in New York's Rikers Island jail stemming from a 2007 gun possession charge.

Wayne has five Grammy nominations heading into the ceremony on February 12 after his 10th studio album, "Tha Carter IV" including singles such as "6 Foot 7 Foot" was released last year. The rapper of hits such as "Lollipop" has won four Grammys and last month was named the top male rapper by Billboard.com.

Grand Central Publishing is a division of Hachette Book Group.

(Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Jill Serjeant)