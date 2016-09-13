Linde Group logo is pictured close to a traffic sign near its headquarters in Munich, Germany August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN The chief executive of Linde (LING.DE) will not stay on when his contract expires next year, the industrial gases company said on Tuesday, joining the chief financial officer in departing after merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair (PX.N) collapsed.

Wolfgang Buechele told the supervisory board he would not be available for a second term when his current contract comes to an end in April 2017, Linde said.

The departure follows news that finance chief Georg Denoke would be leaving on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)