SYDNEY Australian pension services firm Link Group said it plans to raise up to A$946.5 million ($663.6 million) in what would be the biggest initial public offering so far this year, and a show of faith in a weak share market that has fallen 8 percent since January.

In a prospectus filed on Wednesday, Link said it plans to sell about 42 percent of the company by issuing up to 162.5 million shares for up to A$6.37 each, giving it a market capitalization of up to A$2.3 billion.

The move signals confidence by Link's majority owner, private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), in the stock market which has steadily fallen, pressured by global economic concerns.

The decline has hit other large Australian private equity-backed IPOs, including those of software maker MYOB Ltd (MYO.AX) and fruit and vegetable producer Costa Group Holdings Ltd (CGC.AX) which are both trading below their issue price.

So far this year, IPOs backed by private equity have shrunk to $1.47 billion, a far cry from full-year 2014's record $6 billion, as a weak share market encourages vendors to choose private sales to exit their investments.

PEP formed Link from the registry business of the Australian Securities Exchange and fund manager Perpetual, which it bought A$132 million in 2005 according to local media. It has since sold down its holding to roughly half.

($1 = 1.4263 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)