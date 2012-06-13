The sign up page of Linkedin.com is seen in Singapore, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

Social networking website LinkedIn Corp said it will provide an additional layer of online security to its members following last week's data breach, while adding that stolen passwords were not published with corresponding email logins.

Some cyber security experts had earlier said LinkedIn did not have adequate protections in place, and warned that the company could uncover further data-losses over coming days as it tries to find out what happened.

Late on Tuesday, the company said all member passwords were now "salted" -- a technique that greatly increases the time and computer power needed to crack an encrypted password.

The company, which has more than 160 million members on its site, said there had been no reports of accounts compromised by password theft.

