NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $837 million of net inflows in the week ended July 18, up from $653 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $608 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Flows into the funds popular with retail investors have been positive with the exception of only one week so far in 2012.

High-yield muni funds had higher inflows of $288 million compared to nearly $173 million of inflows in the week ended July 12. However, exchange-traded muni funds reported a positive inflow of $48.6 million from a net outflow of $21.4 million in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended July 18 showed retail investors bought 2.1 bonds for each one they sold, down from 2.5 in the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 67,403, while the number of bonds sold was 32,307. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.