HOUSTON U.S. oil and gas companies that have depended on natural gas liquids to lift profits may now have to rein in spending or sell some assets after the industry drilled its way into a glut of natural gas liquids.

Prolonged low natural gas prices sent most of the exploration and production industry in search of gas that contains butane, propane and ethane - natural gas liquids (NGLs) that can be stripped out and sold for higher prices linked to a barrel of crude oil.

But so much had been produced that ethane is not even worth selling in some markets, erasing a profit edge oil and gas companies enjoyed for much of the past two years. Crude oil prices also tumbled 20 percent in the second quarter, adding to pressure on NGL prices, which fell about 15 percent from the first quarter.

"If oil stays down along with NGLs, we are going to see pressure on the gas guys to sell assets," Andrew Coleman, oil analyst with Raymond James, said. "The buyers are licking their chops."

One company that may be in the market to buy is Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N). The California company issued $1.75 billion in debt on June 19, saying in an regulatory filing that the proceeds may go to acquisitions or other corporate purposes.

Oil and gas companies with "material" exposure to NGLs include Quicksilver Resources Inc KWK.N, Forest Oil Corp FST.N and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N), according to Bernstein Research.

Exploration and production companies are currently trading at valuations that are below historical levels, but buyers should be wary ahead of the upcoming earnings season, according to John White, analyst at Houston energy investment manager Triple Double Advisors.

"While traditional metrics show the stocks as relatively inexpensive compared to historical valuations, our concern is that between now and the start of second-quarter earnings, cash flow and earnings estimates will be reduced by the analysts due to lower crude and NGL prices," he said.

Mid-cap exploration and production companies trade at around 4.8 times enterprise value to 2013 pre-interest cash flow estimates, down from a historical range of 5.5 to 6 times, according to analysts at Barclays.

TAKING ACTION

Some companies have already taken action. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), faced with big exposure to falling NGL and low natural gas prices, told analysts at Capital One Southcoast that it now may sell some prized oily acreage in the Eagle Ford shale.

Others are asking oilfield service firms for discounts of as much as 20 percent, said Raymond James' Coleman. Those price breaks have yet to materialize, but would provide some financial relief from the expense of drilling horizontal oil and gas wells, he said.

Previously, oil and gas companies could still break even with a natural gas price as low as $2.00-$2.50 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) because the NGLs added about the same amount to the price that companies receive for their product. But now, falling prices mean that NGLs add only about $1.00, according to data from Bernstein Research.

The lower NGL prices are cutting into cash flow and profit. Wall Street analysts have been slashing estimates and target prices for exploration and production companies in recent days.

In one example, Barclays analysts on Monday lowered 2013 earnings estimates for North American oil and gas companies by 22 percent, citing lower price projections for crude and NGLs.

LIQUIDS CHASE

The focus on production of NGLs and pricier crude oil from shale has been laser-like at many companies. On Chesapeake's last earnings call with investors, the word "liquid" or "liquids" was mentioned 46 times. On EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) earnings call, executives mentioned liquids 25 times.

But as most companies spend more to produce crude and NGLs, supplies are growing. Peter Cella, the chief executive of Chevron Phillips Chemical, an end-user of NGLs, told Reuters in May that he does not expect the market to rebalance for several years, a situation that limits oil and gas companies' options for raising cash.

And production is projected to rise. Last year, production of natural gas liquids was a record 2.18 million barrels per day (mmb/d) and output in 2012 is expected to climb more than 7 percent to 2.35 mmb/d, according to data from the Energy Information Agency.

Phil Weiss, an oil analyst at Argus Research, said it is quite possible some companies will trim spending to help offset the decline in NGL prices.

"A lot of the exploration and production companies with adjustable budgets adjust them at midyear," he said.

Raymond James' Coleman said companies do the bulk of their spending in the first half of the year, but some could trim spending for the fourth quarter. "Personally I don't think anyone is going to give us their 2013 capex this early in the year," the analyst said.

Encana Corp (ECA.TO) recently took the opposite tack, saying its spending would rise next year as it speeds the search for NGLs and crude oil. Investors pushed shares of the Canadian company down 7 percent that day.

