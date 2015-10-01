British pop group Little Mix will kick off their UK arena "Get Weird" tour in March and the all-girl band say they want to take it worldwide.

With two albums, a perfume and the kudos of being the first group to win Britain's television talent show "The X Factor" to their name, Little Mix say a world tour is next. They are set to release their third album "Get Weird" next month.

"We have so many fans around the world and we just want to show them us," band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock said on the sidelines of the Apple Music Festival where the band performed last week.

"We just want to get there and show them what we can do."

Also on the agenda is a film -- just like the Spice Girls did with their movie "Spice World".

"It is honestly the dream to be able to have our own movie, maybe act in it, similar to … what the Spice Girls did," Pinnock added.