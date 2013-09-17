Danone wins antitrust approval to buy food maker WhiteWave
WASHINGTON French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co , the Justice Department said on Monday.
LONDON Britain's sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) was 2.8 times covered at a price of 75 pence per share, a source with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.
UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's stake in the bank, sold 6 percent of the bank's shares to financial institutions via an accelerated bookbuild.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
U.S. handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co will spend a few more weeks negotiating a potential sale of the company after receiving an offer last week from Coach Inc , three people said on Monday on condition of anonymity.
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.