Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) has sold a $500 million to $550 million portfolio of shipping loans to cut its exposure to the industry, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The deal was done in the past two weeks, with Bank of America (BAC.N) seen as the leading contender to buy the loans, the sources said. Lloyds and Bank of America both declined to comment.
Lloyds, 33 percent owned by the UK government, is selling off non-core assets to strengthen its balance sheet and focus on lending to British households and businesses.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.