LONDON The Hong Kong stock exchange (0388.HK) plans to maintain its dividend policy after agreeing to pay 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to buy the London Metal Exchange (LME).

"Our dividend policy remains unchanged. Shareholders want to know if we can afford this deal. Yes we can afford it," Chief Executive Charles Li told a presentation that was webcast.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) plans an ambitious expansion program for the LME, which includes introducing new contracts in iron ore and possibly non-metal commodities, Li added.

New LME fees imposed this year would have boosted revenue by 85 percent and after-tax profit by 24 percent if they had been applied last year, said Romnesh Lamba, head of market development.

When the deal is closed in September or October as scheduled, the exchange may go to capital markets to raise debt or equity financing, Li added.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Eric Onstad; Editing by David Holmes)