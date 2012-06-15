LONDON The Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEx) (0388.HK) is "reasonably confident" it can overcome fears of a takeover among some London Metal Exchange shareholders to win approval of a 1.4-billion-pound ($2.18 billion) deal for the LME, an executive said.

"Based on everything we have heard and we know over this entire process, we are reasonably confident that we will get there," Romnesh Lamba, head of market development, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

A takeover has to be approved by 75 percent of LME shares and 50 percent of shareholders.

"There may be a few shareholders who are unwilling to sell, the real issue is, either through colluding with each other or building momentum, can they get above 25 percent. It's possible, we don't know," he said by telephone from Hong Kong.

Shareholders have expressed worries about potential changes to the exchange's business model since last September when the LME announced a possible takeover.

The Hong Kong bourse has agreed to make no changes until at least January 1, 2015 at the exchange, which is owned by members such as brokers and banks, which have benefited from a low-fee structure.

During the bidding process, HKEx officials met more than 20 major LME shareholders, representing 60 percent of shares, to present their case, he said.

Shareholders were told that unlike rival InterContinental Exchange (ICE.N), the other final bidder, which has existing commodity products at set fees, HKEx could be more flexible about potential changes.

"We don't have similar products with different fee structures, so we are under no pressure to change their model. We can do it on our own timetable and we can do it in consultation with members."

CHINESE INFLUENCE

While HKEx won the bid mainly on the strength of being able to access the giant Chinese market, any worries about possible influence from the government were misplaced, Lamba said.

"The truth of the matter is that China never tells us what to do. We don't even have an avenue where China could possibly tell us what to do," he said.

"On the contrary, we go to our board and then we go to China with value propositions and business cases.

"Can we access China without the baggage of undue influence of China trying to control us? That's really the question. And we believe the answer is a firm 'yes' because that is how we have grown as an exchange for the last 15 years."

Further growth will come partially through adding new metal-related contracts, such as iron ore, stainless steel and precious metals, but their launch would have to wait at least two years until the LME's new clearing house is established.

HKEx has not decided how to launch additional non-metal commodity contracts, including ones for grains and energy, and it may establish a new platform for those, Lamba added.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)