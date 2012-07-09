LONDON London Metal Exchange (LME) shareholders will vote on July 25 on a 1.4 billion pound ($2.2 billion) takeover offer by the Hong Kong stock exchange (0388.HK), which could deliver a payout of 7.4 million pounds for the LME's chief executive.

The LME, the world's largest marketplace for metals including copper and aluminum, said in a statement on Monday it had set the date for the vote and sent documents to its shareholders on the takeover plan, including details of potential payouts for its executives.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) and the LME announced on June 15 they had agreed on an acquisition that would give LME members a gateway to China, the world's biggest metals buyer.

Some smaller shareholders have voiced opposition to a takeover and top shareholder JP Morgan (JPM.N) is also reluctant to vote in favor, sources familiar with the matter have said.

If shareholders approve the deal, LME executives would receive up to 19.65 million pounds from a shadow equity incentive scheme, including as much as 7.36 million pounds for Chief Executive Martin Abbott, according to the shareholder documents.

Although those kinds of payouts have provoked outrage among ordinary Britons when awarded to bankers, it is not unusual for chief executives to take part in a sales process and profit from incentive schemes when the deal is done.

Last year, Abbott earned a salary of 410,000 pounds, a bonus of 369,000 pounds and a pension contribution of 69,700 pounds, the documents said.

The largest shareholders of the LME, which still uses open outcry trading, are banks.

VOTING STRUCTURE

Due to a voting structure designed to preserve the influence of smaller shareholders - often industrial users and producers of metal - the deal could fail if many of them oppose the bid, which has to be approved by 75 percent of shares and 50 percent of shareholders.

Many shareholder members who own and use the 135-year-old exchange fear a sale might alter its unique, complex structure of futures trading and end its system of low fees.

HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has promised that until at least January 1, 2015, his exchange will preserve the LME brand, its open-outcry trading and unique structure.

Romnesh Lamba, HKEx head of market development has said the exchange is "reasonably confident" of success in the LME shareholder vote.

If approved, the deal would close in the fourth quarter.

During the bidding process, HKEx officials met more than 20 major LME shareholders, representing 60 percent of shares, to present their case, Lamba said. ($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)

