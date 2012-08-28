TOKYO Japan's top city gas supplier Tokyo Gas (9531.T) said it has signed a basic agreement to buy 900,000 tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Malaysia for 10 years from April 2015.

The agreement was signed with Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, which is led by Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas PETR.UL, the company said in a statement.

The deal comes as a follow-up to an existing contract, due to expire at the end of March 2015, under which Tokyo Gas buys LNG from the Malaysia Dua LNG project.

The Malaysia Dua project is one component of the larger Malaysia LNG project, which is owned 90 percent by Petronas and 5 percent each by the Sarawak State Government and Mitsubishi Corporation (8058.T).

