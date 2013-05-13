LONDON May 13 Sponsors of European companies
are opting to tap the US leveraged loan market to raise
financing, lured by the greater liquidity, covenant-lite
structures and higher leverage that European counterparts cannot
offer.
This week, German-based industrial ceramics firm CeramTec
became the latest deal expected to be brought to the US to raise
leveraged loans for its potential buyout, following animal
identification company Allflex, German insulation
firm Armacell and others.
Despite Europe being a more natural home for these deals,
bankers said that the arbitrage works in favour of the US as
sponsors would rather put swaps in place to get a dollar deal on
less restrictive terms. The US market for riskier debt is more
liquid than Europe's, making it easier to raise large amounts at
competitive rates.
"It is a real concern for European bankers that companies
are opting to go to the US to finance deals. But the allure of
the US is that you can get higher leverage and covenant-lite
debt packages," a banker said.
The shift of leveraged financing deals from Europe to the US is
causing growing concern among European bankers, who are losing
out on an increasing amount of work and fuelling fears of
European disintermediation.
"These deals could be done in Europe and Europe wants to do
them but because the investors have been such sticklers for
things including covenants, Europe is just not as attractive as
the US," the banker said.
Some European bankers have decreased the amount of effort
they put into a deal initially in case sponsors opt for a US
financing instead.
CERAMTEC SALE
US specialty chemicals company Rockwood Holdings put
CeramTec up for sale in an auction process run by Lazard
with a price tag of around 1.4 billion euros ($1.82
billion). Three private-equity bidders - Bain Capital, BC
Partners and Cinven - are due to submit
final-round offers on June 10.
Bankers are working on debt packages of around 900 million
euros, or 6.5-6.75 times CeramTec's annual EBITDA of around 135
million euros and initially expected the deal to be funded in
Europe but are now bracing themselves to lose the deal to the US
instead. The dollar covenant-lite deal could include a euro
carve-out.
This week it emerged that BC Partners' $1.3 billion
acquisition of Allflex will be backed with an $810 million
covenant-lite debt financing including a $540 million first lien
loan and a $270 million second lien tranche. The first lien loan
will be mainly denominated in dollars but a small portion of it
could be denominated in euros, although no decision has been
taken yet.
Covenant-lite financing has been a staple feature of the US
market since 2005, peaking at $47.9 billion at the height of a
buyout boom during the second quarter of 2007 and still raising
$42.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Despite large volumes in the US, covenant-lite deals have
mostly been shunned in Europe's more conservative loan market.
"Investors better start doing covenant-lite and becoming
flexible on the pricing, otherwise it's all over," a second
banker said.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)